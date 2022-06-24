Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Chase bank location temporarily closed due to power outage

Branch closed
Branch closed(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chase Bank location at 4330 13th Avenue South in Fargo is temporarily closed. The bank says its due to a power outage that knocked out the internet connection for the past two days. The branch also experienced a failure in their air conditioning unit. They say the branch is not operational to client safety and employee specifications and safety concerns. They say they have multiple teams working to resolve issues from the outage.

