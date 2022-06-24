Arson investigation underway at historic Compton Town Hall

Contests
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire near Deer Creek, Minnesota.

They say a fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, at a structure along County Highway 73. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Deer Creek and Bluffton Fire Departments responded to the Compton Town Hall.

The Sheriff’s Office says the building, built in the 1920s, is a total loss and the fire appears to be suspicious.

Anyone with information on how the fire may have started is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office or the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

