Tokio, ND, man sentenced to life in prison for death, abuse, and neglect of children

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erich Longie, Jr. of Tokio, ND, was sentenced to serve life in prison after having plead guilty to First-Degree Felony Murder within Indian Country; three counts of Child Abuse in Indian Country; and Child Neglect in Indian Country.

In May of 2020, law enforcement discovered a deceased 5-year-old child in the basement of the home. The child’s sibling was examined at a local hospital and determined to need a higher level of care and was hospitalized for more than a month.

The two children had been placed in the home by Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services in July of 2019.

The investigation revealed that two biological children were also abused.

Co-defendant Tammy Longie plead guilty to Second-Degree Murder; three counts of Child Abuse in Indian Country, and Child Neglect in Indian Country and is scheduled for sentencing on August 9, 2022.

