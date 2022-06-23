Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

Big winnings
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot this weekend, totaling more than $1.6 million.

The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine- on a $5.88 bet. Mr. Spotted Horse’s jackpot winnings are the second largest in state history.

5:00PM News June 23- Part 3
5:00PM Weather June 23
