Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot this weekend, totaling more than $1.6 million.

The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine- on a $5.88 bet. Mr. Spotted Horse’s jackpot winnings are the second largest in state history.

