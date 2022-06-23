Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Officials warn of swimmer’s itch in Detroit Lake

Swimmer's itch
Swimmer's itch(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the city of Detroit Lakes, MN are warning people about swimmer’s itch in the lake.

The city says the lake is scheduled to get treated the last week of June.

To avoid swimmer’s itch you’re encouraged to fully dry off with a towel immediately after swimming, and take a shower before the lake water evaporates off your skin.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says swimmer’s itch is a temporary rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites.

Talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about any rash that develops after taking a dip in a lake.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
UPDATE: 6-year-old child drowns in hotel pool
Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo
File graphic of an ambulance.
Girl on bike hits asphalt roller, rushed to hospital
Maple Lake near Mentor, Minnesota
Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

Latest News

Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Valley Today Fast Track - June 23
Valley Today Fast Track - June 23
Valley Today Weather – June 23
Valley Today Weather – June 23
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River