Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Officials: US to send rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers say they need more Western equipment and ammunition to fight Russia. (Source: CNN/AFP)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said Thursday.

The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and is expected to be anounced later Thursday. The initial four HIMARS that the U.S. sent have already gone into Ukraine and are in the hand of troops there. The package will also include ammunition and other supplies.

The new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and as the Russian military continues to slowly expand its control in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian leaders have persistently asked for the more advanced, precision rocket systems in order to better fight back against Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.

The Russian military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and is fighting for control of a key highway in a campaign to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces, according to British and Ukrainian military officials.

Russian forces have been bombarding the city of Sievierodonetskfor weeks with artillery and air raids, and fought the Ukrainian army house-to-house. The HIMARS gives Ukraine the ability to strike Russian forces and weapons from further away. The systems are mounted on trucks, which carry a container with six precision-guided rockets that can travel about 45 miles (70 kilometers).

The mother of a missing American soldier sends a message of hope to her son (CNN, Drueke Family Photos).

It took about three weeks to train Ukrainian troops on the first four HIMARS, before they were moved to the fight.

The aid is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed last month by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Overall, since the war began in late February, the U.S. has committed more than $6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including this latest package. The latest $450 million will be from drawdown authority, which means the Defense Department will take weapons and equipment from its own stock and ship them to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
UPDATE: 6-year-old child drowns in hotel pool
Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
An attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing