Missing man in Beltrami County

HAGALI TOWNSHIP, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County (MN) Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

They say Gary Schyma has memory and other health issues.

He was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevy Silverado, with Minnesota license plate EJE313, and was last seen wearing crocs, gray sweatpants, and a green and gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333- 9111.

