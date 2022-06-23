Contests
Missing man in Beltrami County

Gary Schyma
Gary Schyma(Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGALI TOWNSHIP, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County (MN) Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

They say Gary Schyma has memory and other health issues.

He was last seen driving a 2013 black Chevy Silverado, with Minnesota license plate EJE313, and was last seen wearing crocs, gray sweatpants, and a green and gray long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333- 9111.

