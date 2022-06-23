Man mowing tall grass discovers missing woman’s body near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement is trying to determine what caused the death of a 28-year-old woman who was found in a grove of trees just east of Rochester.

The body of 28-year-old Tia Mercedes Arleth was discovered on Friday, June 17, but the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office released the details on June 23.

The body was discovered by a man mowing tall grass in the rural area and the death is considered suspicious.

Tia Arleth’s mother reported her missing a little more than a week ago. She was concerned be because she had not heard from her daughter. Rochester Police say she was last seen on May 30 in Rochester.

The Sheriff’s Office believes she may have been placed there 10 to 14 days ago, and the condition of her body makes it hard to determine how she died or when.

“It was frustrating on the front end for us to try to identify who we had before we could start trying to look at possible motives or suspects. More frustrating for the investigators involve and definitely for the family,” said Olmsted County Sheriff James Schueller. “Bad enough hearing that they lost a loved one, but then having to talk about the condition of the body with some of those notifications is some of the hardest things law enforcement needs to do.”

They were able to identify the woman through partial prints. The Minnesota BCA is helping with the investigation.

