Licenses still available after ND deer gun lottery is held

(Ozark National Scenic Riverways)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and more than 5,500 deer gun licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

More than 71,000 people applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 13,600 gratis applicants. The 2022 deer gun proclamation allows for 64,200 deer gun season licenses.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning June 29. The deadline for applying is July 13.

