Grand Forks Public Health offering COVID vaccine for children under 5

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health will soon offer the COVID vaccine to kids under the age of 5. It will hold its first vaccine clinic for this age group on June 28.

Parents can now book an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine for their child or children at Grand Forks Public Health online by going to: www.ndvax.org or by calling 701.787.8100. The Grand Forks Public Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesdays-Fridays. For clinic times and registrations please visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free, and no insurance is needed.

