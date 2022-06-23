Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Grand Forks Public Health offering COVID vaccine for children under 5

Grand Forks Public Health
Grand Forks Public Health(Grand Forks Public Health)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health will soon offer the COVID vaccine to kids under the age of 5. It will hold its first vaccine clinic for this age group on June 28.

Parents can now book an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine for their child or children at Grand Forks Public Health online by going to: www.ndvax.org or by calling 701.787.8100. The Grand Forks Public Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics Tuesdays-Fridays. For clinic times and registrations please visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free, and no insurance is needed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
UPDATE: 6-year-old child drowns in hotel pool
Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo

Latest News

Gary Schyma
Missing man in Beltrami County
4PM News Part 1 - June 23
4:00PM News Part 1 - June 23
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Fargo vandalism suspect
Police searching for man believed to be involved with several vandalism incidents