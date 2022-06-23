Contests
Gov Walz calls for rebate checks but Republicans want permanent tax relief

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The battle between Governor Walz and Minnesota Republicans continues over how to disperse the state’s historic multi-billion dollar surplus.

The governor and members of the DFL party are calling for a special session to sign off on sending thousand-dollar checks to Minnesotans. Democrats say the money would be helpful for those struggling to pay skyrocketing costs on gas, food and other necessities. The state has about a 7-billion dollar surplus.

The governor wants to give 4-billion of that back, meaning a thousand dollar check to individuals, and 2-thousand dollars for couples who earn less than 275-thousand dollars.

Senate Majority Leader, Jeremy Miller, says his party wants to give more than 8-billion in *permanent tax cuts, not one-time rebate checks. Miller says, “This desperate attempt by the governor is to distract voters from his record of higher taxes. and more government involvement in peoples lives.”

Governor Walz says the rebate checks would not be subject to state and federal income tax, and Minnesotans can’t wait until next year for help.

