Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Burgum seeks major disaster declaration to counter impact of historic spring storms, flooding

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than...
In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 North Dakotans and caused more than $57 million worth of damage.(Verendrye Electric)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, requested a presidential major disaster declaration Wednesday to help counter the costs of the severe spring storms and flooding.

In a statement from the Governor’s office, they said the storms knocked out power to more than 10,000 North Dakotans and caused more than $57 million worth of damage.

The letter to President Joe Biden through FEMA calls for a declaration for the following counties: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.

If granted, the declaration would unlock FEMA public assistance to help communities pay for repairs and other infrastructure.

Burgum also is asking that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented on a statewide basis to help communities pay for projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long term.

More details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Today LIVE - Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River
Phillip Murray and Amy St. John mugshots
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro
Dock and boat tangled up after Monday night storm
Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country
Body Found near Rochester, MN
Man mowing tall grass discovers missing woman’s body near Rochester
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General

Latest News

Classic cars were showcased outside the Scheels Arena.
Despite the heat, classic and new cars showcased at Scheels Arena
This tree in S. Fargo is scheduled to be removed this summer.
VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.
10:00PM Weather - JUNE 23
10:00PM Weather - JUNE 23
10:00PM News JUNE 23 - Part 2
10:00PM News JUNE 23 - Part 2
News - VNL Whistleblower: Tall and rotting tree has some residents concerned in S. Fargo - June...
News - VNL Whistleblower: Tall and rotting tree has some residents concerned in S. Fargo - June 23, 2022