2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were booked into the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement on a wild overnight chase that stretched across from the Fargo-Moorhead metro.

Fargo Police officials said around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 a Fargo Police officer tried to pull over a 1988 Chevy Pickup which had fled from Fargo Police twice within 48 hours. During the stop attempt, the pickup fled for a third time driving toward Moorhead on 12th Avenue North.

A Clay County Deputy spotted the pickup near Main Avenue driving into Moorhead, officials said. Moorhead Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the fleeing truck by using a tire deflation device. The driver then drove south on 8th street in Moorhead as Moorhead Police pursued the pickup. The Chevy then turned onto I-94 heading toward Fargo.

Police said once the pickup exited I-94 at the South University Drive, Fargo Police successfully used another tire deflation. When the front passenger tire deflated, the driver kept driving as the tire shredded. Police said eventually the suspect was driving on the rim.

Law enforcement continued following the truck as it fled south on University Drive. The pickup drove through road construction barriers and became lodged in mud in the 21st Avenue South road construction project.

The two suspects then tried to flee on foot but were quickly detained by Fargo Police. Officials identified the driver as 33-year-old Phillip Murray and arrested him for Felony Fleeing, Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, and Driving under Suspension (fourth or more offense).

The female passenger was identified as 30-year-old Amy St. John of Moorhead. Police say St. John suffered minor injuries when the pickup came to a hard stop on the under-construction road. She was given medical attention and then arrested for providing False Information to Law Enforcement and an open warrant.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.