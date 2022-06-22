Contests
Valley City girl seriously hurt in bike accident

Bicycle spokes
(Pixabay)
By Steve Urness
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) – A girl riding a bicycle was struck by a road maintenance machine north of Jefferson Elementary in Valley City on Tuesday.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the girl, under the age of 12, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident reported around 11:18am.

The road maintenance roller was owned by the city of Valley City and was being operated at the time of the accident by city employee. More details about the accident will be released later.

