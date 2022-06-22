Valley City girl seriously hurt in bike accident

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) – A girl riding a bicycle was struck by a road maintenance machine north of Jefferson Elementary in Valley City on Tuesday.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the girl, under the age of 12, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the accident reported around 11:18am.

The road maintenance roller was owned by the city of Valley City and was being operated at the time of the accident by city employee. More details about the accident will be released later.

