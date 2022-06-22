Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Changes are coming to two Fargo taco spots- Moe’s Southwest Grill on Kirsten Lane in south Fargo, and the Taco Shop on Broadway. At Moe’s, there is a closed sign on the door and tables inside appear to be upside down. No word on whether the closure is permanent.

The Taco Shop on Broadway downtown Fargo is for sale. According to the realty listing, the business and signage is not being sold, but rather the building itself is being sold. The other taco shop locations don’t appear to be impacted.

