Tree services are busy with recent storm damages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We’ve been super busy, just getting a ton of calls and doing the best we can to keep up, we try to get to the most, the ones of the most emergency first,” said Bear Bowles, owner of Bear Tree Services in Fargo.

Bowles said Bear Tree Service’s line has been ringing nonstop since the start of the storms this year.

“This lady had a tree on her house and it scared her and she really wanted to get that off so we came over and got it off right away and we still have a few other ones we still have to get off the roofs too but those aren’t as urgent,” said Bowles.

Bowles said the strong winds have been creating a dangerous situation in some people’s yards, especially if there are signs of rot.

“This tree had some rot in it and the high winds it was too much for it and it broke, a lot of times too if you see mushrooms in trees and certain things that are a sign of rot,” he said.

But, he said even healthy-looking trees could break with how strong the winds have been lately.

“Things that people don’t even notice right now it kind of creates months and years of work really with cracks and splits, it’s hard on these trees when they get those really high winds,” he said.

Leaning trees are also at higher risk of falling and he said people should always contact a professional before trying to cut anything down themselves.

Bowles said you won’t have to wait too long for a consultation.

“We get up early and get things ready and get to work and usually work until it gets dark, putting in long hours lately, just to get caught up on this storm damage then we’ll get back to our regular trimming and our regular scheduling of jobs,” he said.

In Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo people can place branches next to the curb for pickup during the summer months.

