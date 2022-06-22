Study ranks Cass County first in highest per capita wealth in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In overall wealth Cass ranked first out of 53 counties in North Dakota.

The study measured the amount of investment income, per capita income and median home value to rank the wealthiest places in the state.

Meanwhile, Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, ranked first for the highest median home value.

You can check out the map with details here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.