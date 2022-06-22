Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Study ranks Cass County first in highest per capita wealth in North Dakota

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In overall wealth Cass ranked first out of 53 counties in North Dakota.

The study measured the amount of investment income, per capita income and median home value to rank the wealthiest places in the state.

Meanwhile, Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, ranked first for the highest median home value.

You can check out the map with details here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
VNL Breaking News
Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN
Horace,ND coming from the west
Photo Gallery - June 20 Storms
Changes for two popular taco joints in Fargo
Hawley Storm Damage on June 20, 2022.
Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire
4:00PM News June 22 - Part 4
4:00PM News June 22 - Part 4
4:00PM Weather – June 22
4:00PM Weather – June 22
4:00PM News June 22 - Part 1
4:00PM News June 22 - Part 1