Sanford Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for younger children

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health will be providing COVID shots for children ages 6 months to 4 years old beginning on Friday, June 24.

They will be providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a three-dose series. The first two shots are administered three to eight weeks apart and the third is given at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Parents and guardians can begin scheduling an appointment for their child on Friday. It can be made through My Sanford Chart or by calling your preferred Sanford Health clinic.

Essentia Health also announced Wednesday that it will be providing the COVID vaccine for this age group.

