ND Senator Kevin Cramer recovering from yard work accident

Senator Kevin Cramer
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is missing a week of Senate votes and hearings in Washington, after an accident over the weekend.

In a statement, Cramer says he was working in the yard and seriously injured his right hand, which required immediate surgery. He is staying in North Dakota because he says there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation.

“Although I am missing this week of votes and hearings, I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff,” Cramer said.

The Senator says he is alert and in good spirits, and plans to return to Washington after the Fourth of July.

