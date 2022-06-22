How to prepare your home before leaving for vacation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Americans are catching the travel bug, AAA forecasts 47.9 million will travel over the 4th of July holiday weekend. However, before leaving town it’s important to prepare your home for the vacation vacancy.

Leaving a house empty is like an open invitation to burglars. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski warned those living in south Fargo of an uptick in break-ins. A key to deter thieves is making it look like you’re still home.

Here are some tips to keep your property safe while you’re away on vacation:

Stop mail and package deliveries, or ask a neighbor to pick them up.

Put indoor lights on a timer.

Install a motion activated outdoor flood light.

Lock check all windows and doors. Chief Zibolski advises putting a two by four in sliding glass doors to make it harder to break in.

Put home security systems and camera on a battery back-up. Thieves are known to cut wires to avoid getting caught.

Another added precaution; the West Fargo Police Department offers a ‘vacation house watch program’. You can sign up online and a officer will be assigned to monitor your property for suspicious activity.

While it’s important to protect your home from criminals, it’s also important to secure your home to avoid unintentional fires or other emergencies.

Here are tips to give you peace of mind while traveling:

Unplug small appliances and electronic devices. It save you on your energy bill, and it will reduce the risk of an electrical fire.

Unplug things like routers, TV’s, computers or unused chargers.

Turn off water valves to the dishwasher, washing machine and sinks.

Bump up your thermostat to a temperature closer to outside temps.

Let your home security company know you’ll be out of town

Make sure your smoke detectors are working.

Leave your emergency contact information with a neighbor.

