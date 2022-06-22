Contests
Girl on bike hits asphalt roller, rushed to hospital

File graphic of an ambulance.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One girl is recovering from injuries following a scary crash involving an asphalt roller.

Valley City Police say on Tuesday, June 21 they were called to the elementary school for a report of young girl that ran into an asphalt roller.

Police say the roller was backing into a driveway when the girl on the sidewalk ran into the equipment. Authorities say a city employee was driving the roller and was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The girl was originally taken to the Valley City hospital and then rushed to Fargo. Her current condition is unknown.

