Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit caused a house fire.

The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at 1819 North 4th St. The fire department says crews found heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home, but they were able to put it out quickly.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate is not available at this time.

