Fargo to be destination of cross-country vintage car voyage

Great Race
Great Race(Hemmings Motor news Great Race)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, endurance rally for 1974-and-before collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and the route changes every year to cover new territory. This year’s route began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 18th, and has been making its way through 10 states- with North Dakota as the destination.

There are approximately 130 cars in competition, and folks travel from around the world to participate. Teams are made up of two people: a driver and a navigator. The driver must keep the car at a steady pace, using a special speedometer that precisely measures speed, while the navigator deciphers cryptic instructions to get them from checkpoint to checkpoint. The team who comes the closest to matching the rally master’s prescribed time wins.

The stakes are high, as the winners will take home $50,000 and bragging rights for the entire year. The finish line is in Fargo, North Dakota this Sunday- cars will be rolling in at around 1pm at the historic downtown theatre.

When they arrive, you can check out the event in person. It’s a family-friend experience that allows you to get up close and personal with the cars and stars of the race.

Follow along with the Great Race here, or on the Great Race Facebook Page.

