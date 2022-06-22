Contests
Essentia Health to begin administering COVID vaccine for children under the age of 5

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Younger children in the Valley will now have an opportunity to get the COVID vaccine.

Essentia Health will begin administering the shot for children ages 6 months through 4 years old after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone in this age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Essentia will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group, in a three-dose series. The initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Vaccination appointments are required and can be made with the child’s primary care provider or pediatrician. You can also schedule an appointment using the MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836. Parents will be able to start scheduling appointments on Thursday; however, appointment availability will vary by location.

