Crews still fishing out docks, flipping boats after Monday night storm in Lakes Country

OTTERTAIL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Erin Walters’ front yard on Otter Tail Lake is a mess with dozens of branches strewn around and large trees snapped in half, but things don’t look much better in the back where her dock and boat lift are in pieces.

“It’s overwhelming to take this all in and try to figure out where we want to start,” Walters said.

Walters and her family weren’t home at the time of Monday night’s roaring storm, and instead had to find out about the disarray on their property via the neighbor’s texts.

“It just shows you how unpredictable weather can be because you have our heavy boat tipped over, but our pontoon was not. And our dock was literally lifted out of the water and scattered into the lake, but our neighbors’ was not,” Walters said.

Walters says they have yet to meet with their insurance agent, but is estimating Monday’s storm caused around $70,000 dollars worth of damage.

“We’re looking at almost 6,000 pounds of lift and boat that caught a gust, snapped and tipped over. The propeller is essentially gone, the rudders are bent and twisted, there’s major damage to the fiber glass and there’s holes,” she described.

Dock crews say Tuesday’s high winds and large waves delayed work across much of lakes country, telling VNL they still have a lot of totaled pontoons to fish out, as well as docks and lifts.

And while Walters says it’s easy to get frustrated and disappointed about all that fell victim to mother nature, she says she’s choosing to stay positive.

“Luckily we have our house and we’re safe,” she said. “And it’s just nice to know the community comes together in times like this and helps each other recover. It just gives a sense of security knowing if it happened again, you’re going to have that help.”

