Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

American Airlines ending service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage

As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be...
As pilot shortages continue to plague airports, American Airlines announced there will be canceling flights to three cities in September.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beginning on Sept. 7, American Airlines will end service to at least three cities due to the pilot shortage.

The company will stop flying to Ithaca and Islip in New York and Toledo, Ohio.

According to several reports, including one from USA Today, the airline will also stop flying to Dubuque, Iowa.

Those four markets are currently served by the airline’s regional affiliates, with up to two flights per day to larger hubs.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the company has 100 regional planes on the ground that it can’t fly because there aren’t enough regional pilots.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN
Horace,ND coming from the west
Photo Gallery - June 20 Storms
48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog
Power outage
UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power
Boating accident graphic
37-year-old woman hospitalized due to boating accident

Latest News

FILE - Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, second left, stands with Bram van der Kolk, left, Mathias...
To avoid US extradition, Megaupload pair plead guilty in NZ
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people
Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five...
Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’