ACTIVE SEARCH: Man jumps in Red River in East Grand Forks

File photo of police lights.
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were dispatched to a residential address in East Grand Forks for reports of trespass at 4:05pm. Officers made contact with the suspect and he voluntarily left the location, stating that he was heading back to Grand Forks.

At 4:31, an East Grand Forks officer reported that the same man from the call had jumped into the river near the Sorlie Bridge.

Officers threw a buoy and life jacket to the man but he was not able to grab them. Officers lost sight of the man a short time later.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Forks County Water Rescue are continuing search/recovery efforts.

Officers know the man, and his name will be released upon conclusion of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

