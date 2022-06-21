Strong storms caused major damage to home in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “No one’s prepared for this ever,” said Donovan Fletcher, a resident in Detroit Lakes.

Monday night, Donovan Fletcher and Keli Loftstrom were preparing for the storm passing through Detroit Lakes.

“I saw debris flying so I rushed inside and as soon as I went to go shut the front door I thought a tree fell on our house but it was actually our roof that blew off,” said Keli Loftstrom, a resident in Detroit Lakes.

Loftstrom said her 15-month-old daughter was asleep in their bedroom when the roof came off.

“It was really scary especially when it was just me and my daughter here,” said Loftstrom.

But she said the storm wasn’t finished, and the damage was only beginning.

“Our bedroom has no roof or ceiling, our bathroom has a spot with no roof or ceiling, and then our daughter’s room, the ceiling is almost completely gone and more is about to cave in,” said Loftstrom.

Loftstrom said they have water damage due to the rain too.

For now, they say they will be staying in a camper on the property.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom and he’s the one that’s normally working so it sets us back really hard with financials and everything,” said Loftstrom.

But they’re glad they have a strong support system to help them through.

Loftstrom has a GoFundMe to help get her family into a new trailer.

