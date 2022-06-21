Contests
Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN

Hawley Storm Damage on June 20, 2022.
Hawley Storm Damage on June 20, 2022.(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews were busy cleaning up downed trees after a string of storms rolled through the area on Monday, June 20.

Damage was seen along 5th Street in Hawley, Minnesota. Several large branches were broken off, debris is scattered throughout yards, and at least one house has roof damage.

”I was looking out my front window when I saw it fall down. It was just crazy. I was like, ‘That whole tree just fell down’. Then we saw that it was on top of the person’s house, we didn’t know how much damage it had,” said Hawley resident Rachel Hager.

Clean-up continues in Hawley and several other parts of the area on Tuesday.

