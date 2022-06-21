Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews were busy cleaning up downed trees after a string of storms rolled through the area on Monday, June 20.

Damage was seen along 5th Street in Hawley, Minnesota. Several large branches were broken off, debris is scattered throughout yards, and at least one house has roof damage.

”I was looking out my front window when I saw it fall down. It was just crazy. I was like, ‘That whole tree just fell down’. Then we saw that it was on top of the person’s house, we didn’t know how much damage it had,” said Hawley resident Rachel Hager.

Clean-up continues in Hawley and several other parts of the area on Tuesday.

