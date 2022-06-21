Storm clean-up in Lakes Country likely to take weeks

OTTERTAIL M.N. (Valley News Live) - The clean up efforts are on after wicked winds and rains tore through much of Lakes Country Monday night.

Boats were flipped, trees came barreling down and many homes and businesses woke up without a roof. As for Carr’s Tree Service in Ottertail, Minn.? It’s raining insulation; Which in the grand scheme of it all is only a small mess when compared to the massive gap now over the company’s main shop.

“It got us this time,” the company’s COO, Evan Amundson said.

Amundson says while the roof is the primary damage, rain also got inside which meaning his crews now have to find a new place either in the building or a rental shop to work in until the space is safe again.

“Difficult thing you just have to take it one step at a time and try to put the pieces back together,” Amundson said.

Across the highway, the Otter Lodge also felt the brunt of Monday’s straight-line winds which caused 10 rooms of guests to be evacuated in the middle of the night.

“Scary for everyone in this area you know? It feels like every other week we’re having some sort of traumatic weather event,” Dexter Brown, Otter Supper Club and Lodge’s General Manager said.

Brown says the guests were taken by Otter Tail County Sheriff deputies to a nearby lodging center and were all given a refund. He adds so far, besides a mess in the lobby from broken out sky lights and a leak in their office, the majority of the damage is only cosmetic. Crews were already working on site Tuesday afternoon to fix the blown off roof.

“I felt thankful that no one was hurt in our building and it wasn’t any worse,” he said.

Brown says the Otter Super Club and bar was not damaged in yesterday’s storm and he says he’s hoping to have the lodge fixed and back open by the end of the week.

As for the clean-up across all of Lakes Country, Carr’s tree service says the job likely won’t be done until the end of the summer.

“Trees on houses and the emergency stuff will likely be a three-week process. And then beyond that it will be the follow-up work where we’re going back and dealing with broken branches that maybe aren’t on a house or garage or fence, but they’re broken and still need to be taken care of.”

Both men saying they hope Mother Nature’s wrath on their area is now over for the season.

