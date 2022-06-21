Residents of St. Thomas looking to save their school from being torn down

ST. THOMAS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The residents of St. Thomas, ND, are trying to save their school which is slated to be demolished in July. The Grafton School Board made the decision recently, however, according to some of the residents they haven’t been told what the spot is being used for.

”It’s very sad to see it go down. We have lot of family that have gone there and their fathers and their grandfathers. So that’s disappointing.” said Deanna Larson, a resident of St. Thomas.

We have reached out to the school district for comment, and are waiting to hear back.

