Picking up the pieces after major storm slams the southern valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many communities across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are cleaning up after two rounds of severe weather punched through the region.

On Monday, June 20 several families who live about five miles south of Horace, North Dakota braced for impact as the storms approached around dinner time. Several neighbors told Valley News Live their families took cover in their basements around 6:30 p.m. They said it was so dark outside from the winds and storm, they couldn’t see across the street.

Around 45 minutes later, they emerged from their basements and discovered the mess the storm had left behind. One garage lost it’s door and a side wall, exposing a parked car inside. Three homes have extensive roof damage with shingles strewn around the neighborhood. Several windows were also busted out from the high winds.

Across the street from that stretch of homes, the St. Benedict Church of Wild Rice’s chimney collapsed on itself. Many trees were uprooted, and limbs scattered around the neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area said thankfully, everyone is okay. Now, they are left picking up the pieces.

