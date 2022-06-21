Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
New water restrictions enforced in Mapleton

Water sprinkler
Water sprinkler(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Mapleton has set a new water usage policy that will be active from April 15th to October 31st each year in an effort to reduce excessive water usage.

The policy states that even-numbered households may only water their lawns on even dates, and odd-numbered households on odd dates. Other restrictions will only be enforced in the event of a “water emergency”. These include bans on washing sideways, driveways, and vehicles.

Residential water users will be charged a fee should they exceed 20,000 gallons per billing cycle. Every 1,000 gallons over the 20,000 limit will cost $15. Those in violation of the restriction will receive one written warning per year. Violations after that warning will result in the disconnection of the user’s water supply and a $500 fee.

City Council member Nick Thorton says that the policy is a reflection of Mapleton’s water supplier- Cass Rural Water- and their reduction of available resources due to the past few years of drought.

