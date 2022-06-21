Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By Maureen Mespell and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man’s car was hit by a train after it got stuck on a set of tracks in Indiana Tuesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

WPTA reports an 18-year-old driving the car told police his GPS directed him to drive onto the tracks, so he did and got stuck.

Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The man’s car was not drivable after the crash and was towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Railroad personnel inspected the tracks before the train continued on its way.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horace,ND coming from the west
Photo Gallery - June 20 Storms
VNL Breaking News
Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN
48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog
Power outage
UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power
Boating accident graphic
37-year-old woman hospitalized due to boating accident

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Water sprinkler
New water restrictions enforced in Mapleton
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Headstones are seen at the cemetery of the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, Friday, June 10,...
Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy