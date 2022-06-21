Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead and a woman is hurt after a tree fell on a camper during overnight storms.

KARE-11 TV is reporting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the campsite around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20 for reports of the tree on the camper.

When authorities arrived, they found a man and a woman in the camper. The woman was rushed to the hospital, her current condition is unknown.

The man was pronounced dead.

