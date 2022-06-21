Flying out of Fargo? Plan for delays at security

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re planning to fly out of Hector International Airport in Fargo this summer, it’s recommended that you arrive two hours before your scheduled flight.

The airport is seeing delays in security lines associated with new 3D scanners being installed. Installation runs July 5th-22nd, but the walls have been moved at the existing checkpoint to make room for the federal contractors to arrive an begin the installation of the three new units.

According to Shawn Dobberstein, the Executive Director of Hector International Airport, “The advisory was issued by the Transportation Security Administration based upon their installation experience at other locations.”

