FBI is seeking information regarding Bemidji murder

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is seeing information in regards to the murder of Jacob Jeffrey Hunter. Hunter was murdered on Oct 7, 2020 in Red Lake, MN.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at 763-569-8000. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for independently verifiable information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this murder.

