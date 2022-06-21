Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo School Board holding discharge hearing for teacher Kevin Kennedy

Kevin Kennedy
Kevin Kennedy(Fargo Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board is holding a discharge hearing for an English teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students. Kevin Kennedy has been suspended without pay since April; at that time, Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi recommended he be discharged.

The investigation was opened after the school district received a complaint in March, claiming Kennedy had “crossed boundaries” with students and created an uncomfortable learning environment.

Students claim he made inappropriate comments and that he is ‘overly’ interested in relationships between students, encouraging them to kiss.

Kennedy also teaches theater arts and students reported feeling uncomfortable, saying he would touch them without permission.

The school district’s human resources officer wrote in the investigative report, “My determination is based on your inappropriate, overly personal, and highly suggestive comments to students and the act of inappropriately touching students.”

The full investigative report can be found HERE.

Kennedy is also an instructor at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Trollwood says his participation in the program will be decided after Tuesday’s hearing with the school district.

Previous Coverage
UPDATE: Fargo South teacher accused of inappropriate behavior suspended without pay
Mother speaks out after daughter’s experiences with embattled Fargo S. teacher

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horace,ND coming from the west
Photo Gallery - June 20 Storms
VNL Breaking News
Man dies after trees falls on camper in MN
48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog
Power outage
UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power
Boating accident graphic
37-year-old woman hospitalized due to boating accident

Latest News

Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
Hawley Storm Damage on June 20, 2022.
Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN
Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms
CCEC Outage Map
UPDATE: Cass County Electric Cooperative restores power following large outage