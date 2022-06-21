Fargo School Board holding discharge hearing for teacher Kevin Kennedy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board is holding a discharge hearing for an English teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students. Kevin Kennedy has been suspended without pay since April; at that time, Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi recommended he be discharged.

The investigation was opened after the school district received a complaint in March, claiming Kennedy had “crossed boundaries” with students and created an uncomfortable learning environment.

Students claim he made inappropriate comments and that he is ‘overly’ interested in relationships between students, encouraging them to kiss.

Kennedy also teaches theater arts and students reported feeling uncomfortable, saying he would touch them without permission.

The school district’s human resources officer wrote in the investigative report, “My determination is based on your inappropriate, overly personal, and highly suggestive comments to students and the act of inappropriately touching students.”

The full investigative report can be found HERE.

Kennedy is also an instructor at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Trollwood says his participation in the program will be decided after Tuesday’s hearing with the school district.

