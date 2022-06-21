Contests
Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is fast approaching.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that June 30 is the last day for consumers to apply for the refund. Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline or gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol.

State gas taxes cover highway maintenance in North Dakota, but state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says gas taxes that farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers pay are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don’t travel on public highways.

