Argusville Fire Department is one of 58 departments in the country to receive grain bin rescue equipment and training

(WTOC)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Argusville fire department is set to receive life-saving equipment for grain bin accidents.

In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide is awarding fire departments across the country with grain rescue tubes and hands-on training.

NECAS will deliver the state-of-the-art grain entrapment simulators, rescue tubes and training throughout 2022. The comprehensive training sessions will include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools.

Nationwide says they received more than 1,800 nominations for the awards.

NDT - Daily Motivation – June 21
NDT - Men's Fashion and Luxury Watches - June 21
NDT - Summer Fashion Part 2 - June 21