Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today
48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog
FARGO PD INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT
Fargo PD investigating late-night shots fired incident at a hotel
22-year-old Bemidji woman dead in vehicle rollover
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck

Latest News

St. Thomas School to be torn down next month.
Residents of St. Thomas looking to save their school from being torn down
10:00PM Sports June 20
10:00PM Sports June 20
price watch june 20
10:00PM News June 20- Part 2
forecast june 20
10:00PM Weather June 20
electricity june 20
10:00PM News June 20- Part 1