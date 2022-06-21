Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative is reporting that 1,500 members are experiencing power outages. It happened as strong storms moved through the area on Monday evening.

CCEC reports power is out in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax and Kindred areas. At this point, CCEC doesn’t know what caused the outage.

Crews are out trying to get the power back on.

