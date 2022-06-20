Contests
Woman in jail for stabbing in large fight

Stabbing
Stabbing(WBNG 12 News)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in jail after authorities say she stabbed someone following a large fight that involved 25 people.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Sunday, June 19, at around 6:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River. Two groups of people were tubing down the river when they stopped in a shallow spot and got into an argument.

During the fight, the Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Alleyah Marie Goodman stabbed 21-year-old Raquel Karen-Holly Kornezos in the arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Goodman was arrested and booked into the Beltrami County Jail for 2nd degree assault and minor consumption.

