Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Summer school canceled at some Grand Forks schools due to extreme heat

Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND.
Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks, ND.(Grand Forks Public Schools)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks can’t take the heat.

Due to the extreme heat and heat index predicted for Monday, June 20, the Grand Forks Public School District has called off class for some summer school students.

Summer school is canceled for the day at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Viking Elementary and Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School.

Summer school at other locations, as well as ENCORE and SPA, will continue as usual.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today
FARGO PD INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT
Fargo PD investigating late-night shots fired incident at a hotel
Air conditioning unit in Fargo, ND.
Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area
22-year-old Bemidji woman dead in vehicle rollover
(Source: AP)
217 Cass County Electric customers have power restored after overload

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Valley Today Weather – June 20
Valley Today Weather – June 20
Stabbing
Woman in jail for stabbing in large fight