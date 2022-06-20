Summer school canceled at some Grand Forks schools due to extreme heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks can’t take the heat.

Due to the extreme heat and heat index predicted for Monday, June 20, the Grand Forks Public School District has called off class for some summer school students.

Summer school is canceled for the day at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Viking Elementary and Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School.

Summer school at other locations, as well as ENCORE and SPA, will continue as usual.

