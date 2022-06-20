Contests
Proctor teen gets probation, on sex offender registry after football teammate’s assault

Proctor Football
Proctor Football(WCCO)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PROCTOR, MN -- A judge sentenced the Proctor teen who sexually assaulted his football teammate to probation and he must register as an offender.

The incident happened in September 2021.

The suspect, who was 17 at the time of the offense, admitted to using a plunger to sexually assault his younger teammate.

The suspect was sentenced Monday to four years probation until his 21st birthday.

He will also be required to register as a predatory offender for the next 10 years.

During today’s hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse, the Duluth News Tribune reports the teen apologized for his actions.

The victim’s mother also shared how the assault affected their family.

The teen pleaded guilty in May, and under the terms of that plea agreement, the case remained in juvenile court.

However, if he fails to comply with the conditions of his probation, he will receive a four-year adult prison sentence.

