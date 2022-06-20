Police investigating shots fired in Grand Forks

Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police are trying to figure out what lead up to a gun being fired in city limits on Sunday.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. and officers responded to the 1900 block of South 12th Street for a weapons violation call.

When the officers arrived in the area, they located several shell casings on the ground; they say no one was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Forks Police by calling 701-787-8000 or submitting a tip on the Grand Forks Police Department Facebook page, website or via the Tip411 app.

