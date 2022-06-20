One ice cream shop takes the heat off their employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Even the places people go to cool off, are battling the heat themselves.

“Usually it’s about 10 degrees hotter inside when we turn the grill on and so for the safety of the employees and to give them a little bit of a break we turn the grill off just so they can be a little bit cooler inside,” said Jessica Malvin, co-owner of The Freez.

Malvin said The Freez decided to shut down the grill and fryer during these hot temperatures.

“If we had the grill on it’s a lot of things with heat so kind of like heatstroke, overheated, not getting enough water because you’re constantly running and moving, you’re not getting as hydrated, it’s not as easy to take a break,” she said.

She said the restaurant has run into dangerous situations with employees in the heat in the past.

“We have, we have and that’s one of the main reasons we don’t want to go into that again and we try to make sure they get frequent breaks or at least get to sit down,” she said.

She said although the grill may be closed, you can still beat the heat with ice cream or a slushie.

“We just want the safety of our employees, that’s our number one goal, that’s what matters most, we’ll still have slush and ice cream for customers to come and get something to cool off.”

She said customers have been very supportive.

Yesterday, The Freez’s grill was closed, they opened back up for lunch today but closed again at 2 pm. Malvin said they still will be serving taco in a bag.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.