No COVID-19 ‘hero pay’ upsets Minnesota child care providers

MN STATE CAPITOL
MN STATE CAPITOL(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Child care providers across Minnesota are upset they’re not eligible for the state’s COVID-19 “hero pay” program.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables front-line workers to apply for state-funded bonuses. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes will likely miss out on the $750 bonuses if they’re sole proprietors rather than limited liability companies.

Julie Fees runs an at-home day care in St. Paul. She says being ineligible is “really disappointing and infuriating.”

