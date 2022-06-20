Motorcycle crash leaves Fargo man with serious injuries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man, who was not wearing a helmet, was left with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle off of 5th Ave. S. 30-year-old Luke Schmitz reportedly drove off the oncoming side of the road, hit the curb, lost control and fell off.

Schmitz was taken to the Sanford Medical Center and he remains in critical condition. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.