Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash leaves Fargo man with serious injuries

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man, who was not wearing a helmet, was left with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle off of 5th Ave. S. 30-year-old Luke Schmitz reportedly drove off the oncoming side of the road, hit the curb, lost control and fell off.

Schmitz was taken to the Sanford Medical Center and he remains in critical condition. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegedly this woman stole packages from an apartment building in South Fargo.
VNL Investigates: Packages stolen in S. Fargo
Jamestown woman shot in chest, airlifted to Fargo
Red Raven announces urgent move
Red Raven announces urgent relocation
Duplex fire
Early morning Fargo duplex house fire
Air conditioning unit in Fargo, ND.
Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area

Latest News

North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Juneteenth was celebrated by hundreds of people in the Fargo-Moorhead community.
‘Black history is U.S. history’: Fargo-Moorhead community celebrates Juneteenth
Power outage
Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today
(Source: AP)
217 Cass County Electric customers have power restored after overload