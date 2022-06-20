I-29 to close for bridge installation at 64th Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sections of Interstate-29 are scheduled to be temporarily closed for construction at the 64th Avenue bridge project in Fargo.

North and southbound lanes will be closed overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on June 21 and June 22.

Contractors will install beams for the 64th Avenue overpass bridge. A marked detour will be in place to guide traffic.

Northbound lanes will be closed again on the evenings of June 27 and 28. Southbound lanes will be closed on the evenings of June 29 and 30.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to pay special attention in work zones and watch out for workers.

